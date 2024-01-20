Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has denied claims of supporting Folashade Sariyu, the estranged wife of Lateef Lawal, to get back at her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

It would be recalled that Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin have not seen eye to eye for a while, and all efforts to get them to settle their differences has not been futile.

Iyabo Ojo stirred reactions after she secured the release of Falashade from police custody over the issue of her estranged husband, Lateef and Lizzy.

Speaking during an interview with PUNCH, the mother of two said she is supporting Folashade because of the injustice allegedly being handed out to her by Lizzy Anjorin.

She said:

“I am not supporting her to get at Liz Anjorin. I am supporting her because I can see that there is an injustice going on. Fast-forward to the current issue, when I realised that she was insulting me because of that lady, I decided to take it up. That was why I hosted her (Folasade) at my lounge, and even posted her account number, so that people could support her business. I also gave her a shop, where she could be selling her goods. When she told me that she was a single mother, who was struggling to survive, I told her that she would be my goddaughter.

“This lady is in distress. How can the police collect a phone of a woman that has four children? Meanwhile, the court had already granted her bail. That is injustice!

Meanwhile, she was even arrested using Liz’s car. How can the police be transporting someone to court with her accuser’s car. That is actually a threat to her life. Even while in the car, they were threatening to kill her. Now, Folashade is even afraid to go home, because they threatened to kill her.”