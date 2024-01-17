Popular Nollywood actress, Mariam Akande has left many worried as she seeks public help over an alleged threat to life.

Mariam Akande, famous for her role in Yoruba movies, took to her Instagram page to disclose that she and her daughter narrowly escaped death last year.

The mother of one stated that she is ready to speak up and grant interviews as she has evidence, videos, and voice notes to back up her claims.

She added that her alleged perpetrators, whose identity remains unknown destroyed her car and phones and are currently after her life and that of her daughter.

In her words:

“Hello Nigerians

It’s time for me to speak up 💯

I am ready to grant every interview

These people are after me and my daughter’s life

If I die today na them kill me

I have evidence, videos, and voice notes

These people tried to kill me and my daughter last year but I escaped their evil plans

They spoilt my car & phones

I am ready to tell the world about you before you kill me”.

Colleagues and well-wishers took to her comment section to reach out to her.

See some reactions below:

Biola Bayo wrote, “Babe, please pick up your calls

Debbie Shokoya wrote, “God is with you

Alesh Sanni wrote, “God’s protection Insha Allah

Rhashidhat wrote, “You are one of Gistlover’s vendors. Send evidence to Oba. I’m sure he/shë won’t take it with levity

Queen Ayomide wrote, “God’s protection will be on you and your daughter evil harm will not come near you IJN

Empress Fashion Incorporation wrote, “Please stay safe

Awojebe Shakirat wrote, “Stay safe o sis. The Almighty Allah will continue to protect you

See her post below: