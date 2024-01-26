Popular Nollywood actress, Ronke Tiamuyi has taken to social media to share her excitement as she’s expecting her first child.

The beautiful ex-beauty Queen took to her Instagram page to share the good news with photos of her in her maternity dress.

Ronke used herself as a prayer point for women who are passionately praying for a child as she appealed with the Almighty to answer their prayers and bless them with the fruit of the womb.

In her words:

“This chapter is called “Motherhood” I can barely wait…

Heavenly Father, I humbly come before you, with a heart full of hope. I lift all women who are fervently praying for the precious gift of a child, their hearts yearning to experience the joy of motherhood. Bless them, dear Lord, with strength and patience during their journey. Grant them the resilience to face any challenges, and the faith to trust in Your perfect timing. Surround them with love, support, and understanding from their loved ones. May they find solace in knowing that You see their deepest desires and that Your plans are always perfect. Grant them the miracle they seek, and may their arms be filled with the sweet blessings of a child. In Your name, I pray. Amen”.

Many of her colleagues took to her comment section to celebrate with her

Mercy Aigbe wrote: “Congratulations my love

Uche Ogbodo wrote: “Such a beauty

Temitope Solaja Arugba wrote: “Congratulations Hun

Kiitan Bukola wrote: “Sugar boo

Kelvin Demigod wrote; “Oh my! So blissful. So excited for you”.