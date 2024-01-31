Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid has stirred concerns among fans and lovers over his appearance at an event in the UK.

Wizkid had graced the UK premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” in London, and videos currently circulating online showed the singer looking somber, stirred fans concern.

In one of the clips, Wizkid was captured meeting Hollywood superstar actor, Idris Elba as they shook hands.

Reacting to the clips, many expressed concern for him noting how he looks dry, old, and soulless, implying that the ‘Essence’ hitmaker is yet to get over the death of his beloved mother.

Swan Talee wrote, “Why is our big Wiz looking s dry and old?

Wendy wrote, “He should reduce whatever he’s taking or doing

Macquinne wrote, “Wizkid don de wor wor ooo

I Am Dammy Ray wrote, “Popsy is not looking happy Abi na my eyes

Engr Folly wrote, “All I see is a broken man trying to stay out in the middle by always Bien at the EDGE!!

Best Jay Delta Boy wrote, “I think this tattoo made Wizkid look different. He doesn’t look sharp and clean like before

Otokin Frank wrote, “Nobody is saying anything about how he looks? He looks sick, you guys!!!

Official Uomofortte M2music wrote, “Wait o Wizkid donate blood to vampires?

Ayomide wrote, “This guy is really going through a lot

Watch the videos below: