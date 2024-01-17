Afrobeats sensation, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay has stirred concerns on social media after a disturbing tweet went viral.

The ‘Soso’ hitmaker, took to the micro blogging platform Twitter to make his current emotional state known to his followers.

In his tweet, Omah Lay revealed that he doesn’t feel anything anymore, sending the internet into a state of panic and shock as many were left worried about his welfare.

He tweeted:

“I don’t feel nothing no more”

See netizens reactions below:

@chii_ogbu said: “I don’t know what this means but I hope you’re fine. You’re talented, young, loved and barely scratched the surface of your potential. Be well ❤️”

@Dandy__x remarked: “You don’t feel nothing ke??! Abeg feel sad oo. Feel sad and put it in a song 🙄🙄”

@KinqKudos wrote: “This boy needs help, who knows his parents please?”

datguyfawwaz penned: “The fact that some of you are not feeling any concern for him is alarming and just mentioning the quality of music his sadness gives you people..”

@UnkleAyo remarked: “While this is an indication that timeless music is on its way, I really hope you’re doing okay.

See post below: