Sarah Martins, the former best friend of Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has reacted after he husband, Yul Edochie called out his first wife, May.

Recall that during the new year celebration, May Edochie shared on social media about the death of her firstborn child and the challenges she faced in 2023.

According to her, 2023 dealt her its worst cards.

In the wake of May Edochie’s emotional social media post about her year of hardships, Yul Edochie made shocking accusations against her, alleging infidelity and cosmetic surgery.

The actor accused her of having an with a married man during their marriage.

He added that she also underwent breast enlargement surgery and a tummy tuck without his consent, implying her “married boyfriend” supported these decisions.

Speaking further, Yul accused May of manipulating public perception on social media by showcasing only her side of the story while enjoying her life privately.

According to him, he has been protecting her image while she attempted to destroy his.

The movie director vowed not to remain silent anymore.

Reacting to this, Sarah Martins, Judy Austin’s former best friend, criticized Yul Edochie for calling out May publicly and accused him of being “toxic.”

She emphasized May’s strength in moving on and contrasted it with Yul’s alleged inability to let go.

“A woman who found peace instead

of revenge can never be bothered!

Continue pressing their necks with

your silence!

Them go explain tire

Toxic is when they can’t let you go but can’t treat you right either….” She wrote.

