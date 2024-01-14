Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has been dragged by certain netizens after she shared a video of herself in a bikini.

The mother of three shared a video of herself in a recreation centre, grooving and dancing crazily to music in her bikini.

It’s understandable that the famous actress donned a bikini, which sparked outrage among many online users.

“Loving My Self At Every Stage of my Life

Pls Who Danced it Better between Me & @monmartt_kids

I no fit Gree for anybody this year Layi Layi.”

Check out the post below:

The video attracted a lot of reactions, see below;

@akoneris4 wrote: “Must u open your nyash to social media in front of everyone and your child to show that you are a celebrity? What a fail generation. Learn to respect your self. Chia. I am not body shaming you but just telling you the truth.”

@janeqwin7 wrote: “Wearing it for swimming is not a bad idea,Buh!! I don’t think it makes any sense posting it😕.”

@alel_arbarbsportsandleisure wrote: “No body shaming but try the shame small.”

@douglyjay wrote: “People way dey talk true non dey this country again?😂”

@sousageofficial wrote: “Loving your self by doing this in the presence of your little girl.. and people clapping for you in comments section… Fail generation.”

@brendama6447 wrote: “Once dey are naked they say they love themselves”

mbaada4 wrote: “This is disgraceful 😢”