BBNaija star, Phyna has replied a fan who asked her to unfollow Social media critic, VeryDarkMan for tagging all BBNaija stars “Worthless’.

The whole thing sparked when another BBN star, Pere, said he’d never heard of VeryDarkMan.

Upset by this, VeryDarkMan blasted Pere, calling him and other BBNaija housemates a bunch of nobodies without the show.

He accused Pere of acting like a fanboy just weeks ago, calling it ‘famzing’

The Social media critic claimed Pere followed him back in December 2023 and also slide into his DM to praise and thank him for fighting fake products without official approval.

He boasted about battling fake goods, claiming it makes him more important than any BBN star.

“First of all @ PERE, you and VDM are not on the same level,take out big brother WHO ARE YOU?what is the importance of PERE in Nigeria today,join all of you that has ever gone on big brother we are still not on same level,same you that was FAMZING me few weeks ago,my guy don’t downplay me,go dye your hair or fix your veneers Barbie man” he wrote while sharing a video.

Reporting this Phyna, a fan urged her to Unfollow VeryDarkMan.

“Unfollow very black man he says

he doesn’t rate any BBN housemates” the fan wrote.

However, Phyna disagreed with the idea and feels no obligation to conform.

She went on to reintroduce herself with her full name and lists of her accomplishments.

“So why should I now unfollow?

Lemme reintroduce myself

My names are OTABOR IJEOMA JOSEPHINA

a nollywood actress, hype woman, business

woman, loving sister and a future mother” she wrote.

