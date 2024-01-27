A viral photo of Peter Obi’s son, Oseloka, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has sparked outrage on social media as he features in a gay magazine.

The young man, a Hollywood actor, movie producer, and businessman, was featured in a gay publication, prompting many to question his sexual orientation.

The British-Nigerian actor was featured on the front page of the UK Gay Times magazine, defending the LGBTQ community.

The photo has since created an uproar online as some defended his father while others dragged the Labour Party presidential candidate for raising a gay son.

One Frank tweeted, “Evil that men do is in them not after them. This is Oseloka Obi, Peter Obi’s son, like father-like son. Though is not our business but we just let our people know that our God is with us, nobody can fight Biafra and remain the same go and verify. Remember today is our fundraising

One Ayodeji Oyewumi wrote, “You can vote for Tinubu whose daughter is queer but you won’t vote for Peter Obi cos his actor son acted a gay role in a movie. Last last many black folks will still be used for future experiments by Oyinbo. Something is deeply missing in the brain

One Prof Oolusore wrote, “You people left Nigeria’s Economic and Security Challenges to he pushing unnecessary propaganda on Peter Obi’s son personal life

One Inumidun wrote, “It’s hilarious. So do we say he failed as a parent cus your child is a reflection of you

One Veez Gram wrote, “Omooo. Person go just dey born. Wetin pass am. Nawa

One Glitz Farms wrote, “God will not give me any child that will give me wahala in Jesus name

One Cyril Unusual wrote, “Tinubu’s daughter is also gay. Make una leave Peter Obi, he is not the cause of u people’s problems

One Obehi Noir wrote, “What’s the big deal? His father wants to fix the country can we focus on that instead of what his children do

One Business Joint wrote, “Why are these children of powerful men behaving this way is it that they have no time to train their children? Awww

One Cirok Eric wrote, “This one just wan spoil everything for him papa

One I Am Fav wrote, “He’s an adult. His choices don’t make his father less of who he is. I’ll still support P.O. over your vegetable any day. Talk another thing please”.