Controversial activist, VeryDarkman has revealed that he bought a cow to celebrate the birthday of popular blogger, Tunde Ednut.

He took to social media to show off the cow which he supposedly bought for the Tunde Ednut’s coming birthday in a post he made on his page.

VeryDarkman appears to be paying back for Tunde Ednut’s kindness for helping to publicize him through his page, which late lost millions of followers.

He showed a video of himself at the cow seller’s place an revealed that he was advised not to buy the cow now since Tunde Ednut’s birthday hasn’t reached yet.

Sharing the clip on his IG page, Tunde Ednut wrote: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 VERYDARKMAN Oooooo!!! Thank you so much. Abuja, VDM don buy cow for una venue Oo!! Cheeiiiiiiiiiiiiii This year’s birthday is gonna be lit….. FORGET!!!”

See the post below: