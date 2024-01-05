Popular social media activist, VeryDarkman, visits Bokos village in Jos where people were attacked and chased out of their homes as he shares the sad state of the village.

It would be recalled that some days back, some unknown gunmen attacked the Bokos village in Jos, killing and displacing the locals.

Tiktoker, VeryDarkman visited the location to give an insitu report of what occured.

He stated that a lot of people had already left the village, while showing the rich minerals that could be found in the village, which he considers to be the likely reason the place was attacked.

See netizens reactions below:

Iam_sezu said: “This is the person that ex bbn dropout said he doesn’t know. VDM dey try abeg”

Mesigo422 remarked: “That’s why can’t compare him with all this celebrity na only where them go chop you they see them baskliwad”

@ps_wears observed: “Did you guys notice no single electrical pole in most areas🤦‍♀️”

@Denix001 commented: “I’m beginning to like this guy sha…bold of him 🫡