Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Deji Aderemi Olofa Ina is dead. The Yoruba faction of Nollywood has been thrown into mourning as the actor died a few days after the new year 2024.

Veteran film producer and Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi broke the news on his Instagram page.

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun also confirmed the Deji Aderemi Olofa Ina’s death in his official Instagram page.

Saidi Balogun shared a photo of the actor on his page and wrote, “Good Night Legend chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP.”

Nollywood stars, including Adeniyi Johnson, Papa Show, Biola Bayo, Damola Olatunjji, Sam Olatunji, Yinka Solomon, Mercy Aigbe, Kemi Korede and a host of others mourned their colleagues’ death on social media.