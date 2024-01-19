The wedding of Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi is ongoing.

Recall that the movie star surprised everyone on New Year’s Day by announcing he already had a civil wedding with his beautiful bride.

He shared some lovely photos online and Kunle even explained why there wasn’t a fancy proposal video.

Apparently, while he did get down on one knee for the tradition, the tender moment wasn’t captured because it was spontaneous and even his bride-to-be didn’t quite believe it at first.

Now, Kunle Remi and his wife are having a big white wedding and and Videos of the ceremony are already making round the internet.

His co-stars, including Etim Effiong, Ifeanyi Kalu and Bimbo Ademoye, are among the many celebrating with the couple on their special day.

Watch the video below;

