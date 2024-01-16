A video of Nigerian superstar singer, Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke showing off his football skills at the stadium causes a buzz on social media.

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, left the players speechless at the Osun State stadium by showcasing his football skills among the local players.

The fun-loving governor was seen in the video trying to kick the ball into the pitch, much to the excitement of the spectators who cheered him on.

This is coming amid recent criticism of the governor by residents who feel he has not fulfilled his campaign promise.

Recall that back in October 2023, Twitter critic, Daniel Regha dragged both the governor and Davido, accusing the music star of behaving as though his family owned the state.

Reacting to the allegations, Davido fiercely jump to the defense of his uncle on Twitter saying that he was in favor of Governor Adeleke’s leadership.

Meanwhile, few hours ago, the Grammy nominated superstar made headlines amid news of purchasing a new property in the wealthy neighborhood of Eko hotels.

Davido posted the expensive landed property which is valued at a whopping N10 billion on his Instagram page.

Watch the video below: