Popular Nigerian comedian and singer, Lawal Michael Nasiru better known as Nasboi has recounted his first-time encounter with Nigerian music legend, Wande Coal and how he got him on his song.

Nasboi said that he met the music icon at an event and Wande Coal was full of praises for him, disclosing that he is a big fan.

He stated that he strategically approached Wande coal at the event after which he sent some of his songs and the ‘Bumpa to Bumpa’ hitmaker called few days later expressing surprise that he knows how to sing.

He said:

“First, Oluwatobi Ojosipe, aka Wande Coal, is an artiste I love. When I started singing in 2006, Wande Coal, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba; and Oladapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, were some of the musicians I loved and looked up to.

“When I finished recording the song, I left an empty verse, hoping to find someone to feature. Subsequently, I went to a gig where I was backstage with Wande Coal, and I went to say ‘hi’ to him. He then told me how much he loves me, and I was struck that the person I love so much and want to feature feels that way about me.

“However, I did not show too much excitement, and I was strategic about it. I got his friend’s number and a few weeks later, I called him and told him I would love to see him. I did not tell him the reason behind the meeting, because as a comedian, when one tells people that one sings, they take it as a joke.

“So, we had a meeting, and I took him to the car and played my songs for him. He was amazed. I then told him I would love to feature Wande Coal on a song. He asked me to give him some songs that he felt Wande Coal would like.

“Out of all of them, he said he felt Wande Coal would like ‘Umbrella’ more. He said I should give him some time and I stayed hopeful. After some days, I got a call from Wande Coal saying, “This boy so you sabi sing like this.

“So, when he returned to Nigeria, he called me and he had already recorded his part. When we met, I was star-struck, happy and amazed.”