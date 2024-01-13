Sensational Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has admonished a fan who claims that she’s better than fellow musoc star, Tiwa Savage.

It is worthy to note that both Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are the most important female figure of Nigerian music industry. Despite their incredible achievements, fans have always pitted them against eachother.

It all started when Yemi Alade had announced on social media how excited she is as she’s set to perform at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony.

The ‘Johnny’ hitmaker took to her Twitter page to address an overzealous fan who had talked down on her colleague, Tiwa Savage.

A fan with the username @ThatNigerianlad had commented on the post with a demeaning remark aimed at Tiwa Savage, stating, “U better than tiwa.”

Yemi Alade quickly caution the Twitter (X) user’s comment, saying: “Comparison is the thief of Joy. We’re both winning…. celebrate and support us all.”

See below: