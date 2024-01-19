Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa has congratulated her favourite gospel singer, Moses Bliss following his engagement to his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn.

Recall that during her wedding, Moses shocked Ekene by attending and performing at her wedding.

Taking to Instagram after he announced his engagement, Ekene Umenwa expressed genuine happiness for Moses Bliss ‘s engagement.

The actress announced that she and her husband will be attending the wedding when the time comes.

In her words;

“My bro @mosesbliss men mount we are 💯💯💯💯💯 ready fine boy and girl wey love Jesus 💯🙌 me and my husband we are so happy to share in this your joy ohhhhhhh our dancing shoe is ready ohhhhhhhhhh 💃🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️ congratulations to our beautiful queen 💯❤️

You reading this you are next in Jesus name amen 🙏”

See her post and proposal video/photos below;

