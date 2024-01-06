Venita Akpofure, a British-Nigerian actress, reality TV star, and video vixen, stunned many on social media as she went swimming with her beautiful daughters.

In a recent video, the reality TV star, a mother of two, was seen in a pool with her daughters, all of whom were dressed in swimming trunks.

She was heard giving instructions to her cute little daughters on how to swim in the pool. The video was captioned: “We have come such a long way.”

This comes months after her participation in the conclusion of the Big Brother Naija all-star show as a housemate.

Watch the video below:

Venita enjoying Mommy duties with her cute daughters 🥰😍#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/NkeaDy78cN — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) January 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie’s wife, has written a New Year’s message for her fans and followers.

The actress, whose husband recently accused his previous wife, May Edochie, of various allegations, encouraged her Instagram followers to never lose sight of how far they had come.