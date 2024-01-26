Popular reality star, Bella Okagbue has shared intimate details about her relationship with lover, Sheggz.

The couple, who met in the seventh season of the Big Brother Naija show, has raised eyebrows with their constant public display of affection and closeness despite the physical distance between them.

Bella took to her Twitter page to disclose that at times, their relationship feels like a long-distance one, particularly when Sheggz is not around.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate stated that video calls play a important role in maintaining their ever-growing bond.

She reveal that they often fall asleep while making video calls, waking up the next morning still connected through their screen as she shared a video clip of Sheggz peacefully sleeping on a video call.

In her words:

“Of course, I’m in a long-distance relationship, we sleep and wakeup on video call.”

See how netizens reacted below;

ezinneajiba said: “Una Dey sleep, who con Dey record the call?”

cattella__ noted: “It still isn’t giving! Rest”

hauwa_sugamama said: “Staged …Person wey dey smile inside him sleep..it’s not us you will prejure 😫.”

_oluwashindara___ penned: “Didirin rest madam abokoku.”

manuelahaneku penned: “Sleeping with a lip gloss on? Ji ma sun! 🤥.”

