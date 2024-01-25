Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has apologized for describing men as “so cheap” in sexual encounters.

It would be recalled that the controversial reality star claimed in the most recent episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, that guys are “cheap” and typically cringe when women make minor advances on them.

Phyna further added that many men marry women who contact them, highlighting how men cover-up their insecurity by shaming women with their body counts.

Her claims sparked an uproar on social media, with many people criticizing her on social media.

However, reacting to a viral video of her podcast in which she was greatly criticized, Phyna recognized that her thoughts were wrong and apologized.

See her post below: