Mummy Zee, a popular social media member, reveals what she asked and prophesied for herself and her family during the crossover to 2024.

Mummy Zee‘s story has gone viral on the internet, and her quick rise to riches has left many people in awe and hoping for a similar windfall someday.

It would be recalled that she was immensely blessed with gifts in cash and kind for revealing how she had to wake up at 4:30 am to cook breakfast for her husband.

While fielding a question from a fan, Mummy Zee revealed that she had never had any specific theme for her New Years.

However, at the last crossover, she prophesied and asked God for ease for her and her family, and also asked God for mercy.

She added that God came through for her, and she has learned to be optimistic and cast off all her fears.

Mummy Zee tweeted …

“All the crossovers I’ve ever attended, I never give a new year my own theme.

But this year, I prophesied Ease for myself and family, I asked for Mercy. And God came through.

So I guess I just taught myself to learn to stay optimistic and cast away all fears and every other thing will align.”

Check out post below …