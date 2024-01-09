Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has shared an interesting post on her Instagram story, barely hours after her ex-husband, Opeyemi Falegan, sent her a get well soon message due to her ill health.

Nkechi Blessing, on her Instagram story, stated that one man’s ex is another man’s prayer, what one man didn’t appreciate, another man is praying for. This post may look like a subtle shade thrown at Falegan, since he’s her most recent ex, and he made a recent post relating to Nkechi Blessing.

It was reported that Opeyemi Falegan David made an Instagram post, sending well wishes to Nkechi Blessing when she made a post about being under the weather. Both Falegan and Nkechi Blessing have been separated for a while now, and their separation was a public with a lot of back-and-forth banter between both parties. However, it seems all is now well between the former love birds.

Although Nkechi Blessing didn’t outrightly respond to Falegan’s post about her, this recent post may look like shade.