Nkechi Blessing, a popular Nollywood actress and producer, has expressed her heartfelt appreciation to God after a near-death experience.

Nkechi noted that what killed her mother instantly almost happened to her, but she came out alive and strong.

She added that her birthday this year would be special because God gave her a second chance.

She said:

“There is indeed a thin line between life and death 😊 but I stay THANKFUL to GOD that I came out alive and strong🙏🏻 what took my mother in a flash almost happened to me few days ago, but GOD said NO it’s not your turn….I stand on the altar of God Almighty and say Back to sender to the plan of the devil…cus I Nkechi Blessing Sunday shall not Die, but live to declare the good works of the lord.

“My birthday this year, February 14th will be too special because God gave me a second chance🙏🏻 He’s indeed a miracle working GOD.”