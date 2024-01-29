Chioma Rowland Adeleke, the wife of Afrobeat singer Davido, has faced criticism online for attending his concert in London without her twins.

It reported hours ago that the mother of two, who had twins in October, had stood by her husband as he shut down the 02 Arena in London.

Following the release of video footage from the event, some critics chastised Chioma for leaving her twins to party with her superstar husband.

Calling her an irresistible mother, One Official Koso Big wrote, “Irresponsible mother don leave children again.”

One Cooky 9921 wrote, “Una done start, who is with the kids?

One Dobi 9024 wrote, “Irresponsible mother after they will say it is Sophia that kpai her children”.

Recall that Davido Chioma lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke on Monday, October 31, just a few days after he celebrated his 3rd birthday.

It was alleged that the toddler drowned in his father’s swimming pool and was rushed to a popular Lagos hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was further gathered his parents, Davido and Chioma had traveled for a family gathering to Ibadan and had left Ifeanyi with his minders who couldn’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed.