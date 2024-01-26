Popular Aproko Doctor recently offered advice to girls considering BBL surgery.

Addressing the effects of BBL surgeries, he revealed that many girls undergo BBL surgeries blindly, unaware that it is one of the most dangerous types of surgeries.

He explained that this is because there are many blood vessels in the buttocks where surgical incisions are made, and mistakes could occur, resulting in these blood vessels popping and leading to death.

Aproko Doctor also expressed that it was made even worse when people go to unqualified and inexperienced doctors for these BBL surgeries.

He revealed that while he would never encourage BBL surgeries, if a person still decides to embark on BBL surgery, then they should make sure that they do it the proper way.

He revealed that the best place to get good doctor for BBLs and liposuction type of surgeries is in a particular website which he shared with his followers. Also recall that last year, Dr. Aproko had called out people take Eba and soup and eat other food items without chewing it.

He expressed that it was very important to chew food because when we chew it, we release some chemicals that help us break down the food easily in our stomach.

He further expressed that when the food is swallow, the digestive process takes more time and sometimes the nutrients is taken out in the process.

Also, recall that last year September, Dr. Aproko had called out people who rarely wash their kitchen sponge. He stated that an average kitchen sponge that is unwashed after a long period of time houses a lot of germs in it, which is so large that it is even dirtier than a toilet seat. This information completely shicked fans and followers.