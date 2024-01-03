Opeyemi Falegan, a well-known politician and Nkechi Blessing’s former boyfriend, offers his personal perspective and thoughts on the current Yul Edochie and first wife feud.

Since yesterday, Yul Edochie has gained notoriety for his startling admissions and charges against his first wife, some of which included having a married boyfriend and undergoing surgery without his permission.

Falegan has added his thoughts, even though Yul has stopped dragging her.

If the actor were that awful, Falegan wonders why his first wife has decided not to drop his surname.

He continued by saying that he had experienced a similar emotional upheaval a few years prior, and although many had doubted his ability to survive, he had managed to pull through.

The politician promised to speak up for men who have been silenced by society’s insistence on forcing them into depression.

He wrote:

“If Yul is that bad why don’t you drop his first name and last name? Men are meant to keep quiet right? U won kill us with depression. Alot didn’t know how I survived 2 1/2 years ago, they couldn’t believe it. Cos what was meant to bring me down actually elevated me. And I vowed to always be the advocate of men who would be willing to speak out . What was meant to silence me actually gave me a break through.

Not every man has that grace.”

See his post below: