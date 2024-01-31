Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has given an explanation for her decision to come clean about cheating on her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

Remember that prior to relocating to America with her spouse, Obidi asserted in an interview from 2022 that she had cheated on him in Nigeria.

The mother of two claimed in a recent interview with News Central that she confessed because she could not bear to live with the secret.

Korra Obidi claims that because telling her husband about her cheating helped to uncover many hidden facts, she does not regret doing so.

She said, “If I had not said what I said, if I had not come through with my truth, it wouldn’t have brought out all the truths that came to light.

“As you saw on the blogs, I admitted to that [cheating]; he [my ex-husband] admitted to a lot of things. So it was like we were both doing these things.

“And we would have been living in a lie to please the public. And how long can you do that? So I would never regret saying I was having commitment issues before I came to America. I never said this [my ex-husband] is the only man I’m going to be sleeping with for the rest of my life.

“So I dabbled. I admitted to it openly. And a lot of people insulted me for it but at the end of the day, I would never live with a secret to death.”