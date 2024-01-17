Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, has opened up about her decision not to practice law despite being a certified lawyer.

The box office Queen during a chitchat with BBC Yorùbá revealed that she studied law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to warm the heart of her late father.

She stated that despite having huge passion for acting, singing, and dancing, her late father always wanted her to be a lawyer.

Funke Akindele said she ended up studying law to grant her father’s wish and then returned to pursue her passion for acting.

In her words:

“Truly I studied law at the University of Lagos. My father wanted me to be a lawyer. When he was alive he was always saying ‘You will become a lawyer’. I just wanted to act on stage. I wanted to sing and dance,” she said.

“I would say okay, let me study this law and give it to you. When I study this law I will go back to my acting.

“I never regretted studying law because it reflected in my works. Because I love criminal law so much. I like a law where someone errs against the law and is sentenced. All the investigations.

“If you notice, you will see that I usually add up what I have studied in my work. Law and my work can be hand in hand. And I never regretted studying law. But I have not been practicing law.

“Nowadays I have been thinking about it. I can do it.”

