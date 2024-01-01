Veteran music producer, Olumide Ogunade, popularly known as ID Cabasa, has said he worked with two banks before dumping banking job to pursue a career in the music industry.

ID Cabasa, in a recent interview said he took the decision because music has always been his passion.

He also said he studied medicine for two years before dropping out to study economics.

His words:

“I did medicine for two years, then went to study economics. After my masters, I worked with two Nigerian banks and then I went into music.

“My parents wanted me to be a doctor. When I got admission to study medicine, I knew I was not going to do that. So I wrote another JAMB and was admitted into Lagos State University to study economics. I couldn’t study music then because it wasn’t seen as a career, unlike now. Initially, I was doing music just for the passion.

“Despite studying economics, I always knew I would do music. Not just music. If I tell people that music was not the first thing that I did in art, they won’t believe me. It was acting.”