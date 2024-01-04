Popular Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has revealed why she has did not celebrate her birthday this year for the first time since she became an adult.

We’d recall that the delectable screen goddess was silent on Tuesday, January 2nd when she turned a new age.

Some of her colleagues, like Irokotv CEO, Mary Njoku and Uche Ogbodo, shared her pictures and celebrated her.

Moyo Lawal said she did precisely what she would have done if she hadn’t been in the entertainment industry when she decided to go silent this year.

She wrote:

“I didn’t do any photoshoots or announce or even celebrate my birthday for the first time in my adult life (I did exactly what I would do if I wasn’t into showbiz).

“This is my year of attempting things completely strange to me, crossed the hardest hurdle, they say the first step is the hardest.”