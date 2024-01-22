Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has revealed why she wants to come back as a White woman in my next life .

The story begins with a video posted by Tunde Ednut, featuring two women expressing their financial independence.

They declared they wouldn’t rely on men for “luxury expenses” like hair and nails, and preferred simple dates focused on personality over lavish outings.

Responding to the video, Destiny Etiko revealed that she want to come back as a White woman in her next life.

She wrote;

“In my next life

I will be a white girl 👧

Cos Even as a Nigerian babe, I don’t expect anything from anyone but if it happens den it’s fine.

Cos I hate to hear N0 for an answer wen I demand for something, So I would rather work tirelessly to achieve my goals in life no cap 🧢 📌

I work for my money 💰 💯”

See the video and Destiny’s post below;

