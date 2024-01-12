BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna has stated that there’s a certain amount of money a man would offer her that would make her suspect that the person has an ulterior motive.

She said that she will be concerned and might even call a man a ritualist if he offers her $500,000 as a gift with no conditions attached.

The reality TV star said, she would gladly accept such an enticing offer, as she was talking with her colleague Uriel on the upcoming “Spill With Phyna” podcast.

Uriel pictured a scene where a man asks her to fly to Dubai with him for dinner, but she says no until he offers her $500k. After that, she says yes.

Phyna, however, was adamant that she would consider whether the person intended to use her for financial rituals rather than accepting the offer right away.

Phyna said; “But me sef e get money wey I go hear I go just call you ritualist immediately, you wan use me. I no it believes say you fit give me that money… E get some kind money you go tell sef I go shout.”

Uriel guessed: Na dinner now, na dinner

But Phyna responded: ”Even if na handshake I go shout cos I go dey wonder why you wan gimme. ‘You wan kee me, you wan cut my head’ Why you wan gimme this money”.

Watch the video below: