Big Brother Naija star, Doyin David has said can never be a full-time housewife if she gets married.

The controversial reality TV star stated that she can’t quit her job to focus on being a stay-at-home wife is because her spouse can change and stop taking care for her and their kids.

Doyin, via her Instagram story revealed that men appreciates financially independent wife more than an ordinary housewife.

She stressed that it is necessary for her to be working as well as her husband because she wants to be able to support her family.

She said;

“I will never be a full-time housewife. Number one, people change. What if he [my future husband] changes? What if he meets another girl and then he stops catering for me and my kids?

“Number two, there’s this level of respect that comes with having your own money like when your partner knows you can provide. You don’t need to ask them for everything. You can handle certain things in the house. And I would really like to have that respect in my marriage.

And third, there are certain things that are out of our control. What if he dies? God forbid. We don’t pray for that but what if he dies? How am I going to sustain myself and my kids? So, sustainability is a very big thing for me. At least, I would have a business.”