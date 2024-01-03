Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has weighed in on why on her colleague, Yul Edochie thinks his estranged wife, May Edochie did surgery to enhance her body shape.

According to the controversial actress, May’s chest area looks like she got a job done because of the waist trainers she uses.

Recall that Yul had accused May of undergoing breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without his consulting him.

This comes after May, in her New Year post, reflected on the devastating moments of 2023 after Yul declared it was his best year.

The actor stated that he has been quiet for so long and would no longer tolerate May’s manipulation while protecting her image.

Reacting to Yul’s allegation, Nkechi Blessing explained that waist trainers lift the breasts of those who use them.

She made this known via a comment section of a post made by her colleague Anita Joseph showing May advertising waist trainers.

Nkechi wrote: “Who does not know that waist trainers lifts the boobs bikonu. Osim surgery. Taa!”