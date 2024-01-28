A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media as she reveals why it is a necessary for her future husband to marry at least four wives.

In a viral Instagram video, the lady known as Tinuke Vibes conveyed a message to her future husband.

Tinuke Vibes noted that if he cannot marry four wives, she cannot marry him regardless of what position in the ranking she falls under.

She argued that there are more women than men in the world and that a man is not created for just one woman.

She said as a thoughtful and selfless woman that she is her priority is getting married to a man who is capable of marrying four women.

She advised her women to change their mentality and ensure to marry a rich man.

See some reactions below

a.m.e.e.n.a.h__ noted: “Definitely clout or she’s dating a married man already 🙄”

ayoola_ab_ said: “You wey be say e never sure say you go marry, who go marry girl wey get like 5 tattoos for body 😂😂😂”

topman_tech penned: “Anything to trend sha. Lol. I am a man and i always say anyman that loves peace of mind will never marry more than one wife”

Watch the video below: