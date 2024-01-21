Popular media personality, Nedu Wazobia has disclosed the reason for the high rate of divorce happening in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Nedu Wazobia, while sharing his opinion in an interview with HIP TV stated that the main reason behind divorce in celebrity marriages is due to lack of peace.

He stated that peace is an important factor in any successful marriage, and the lack of it and the absence of mental health leads to divorce.

He said:

“My take on divorce is, if it doesn’t work, then take a walk. I’m all for peace of mind. Whatever is not giving me peace, I don’t want it. I can’t come and go and kill myself.

“Some people tell you, it’s your cross, carry am. No, na only Jesus dey carry cross. If you’re not giving me peace of mind, then what am I doing with you? Absolutely, nothing.

“I protect my sanity which is the most important part of who I am. I’m asking people to divorce but ask yourself if you’re going home every day because of the kids and not the person you married. That tells you a lot. If the person you are married to doesn’t give you joy, then what are you doing? If it’s not working, get out.”