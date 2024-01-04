Using the Ebonyi Tradition, Nigerian journalist Wisdom Nwedene explains why Yul Edochie might lose his children if he finds his first wife, May Edochie, who was born in Ebonyi.

Remember that Yul Edochie has been dragging his first wife since she filed for divorce from him but would not return his bride price? In addition, he had complained about her insistence on not mentioning him.

When Yul Edochie does manage to retrieve his three children, a journalist on Facebook will explain why they will no longer be his.

In the Ebonyi Tradition, Wisdom, Nwedene, states that a man forfeits his children to his spouse if he decides to keep the bride price he paid to wed her.

The children, however, will remain his if he decides not to carry on with the marriage without receiving the bride price.

He wrote:

“Anyone close to Yul Edochie should tell him that in Ebonyi State, once Family members return bride price, the children is no longer his own.”

“And any man that comes to marry May will automatically own his children. That’s the traditional in Ebonyi State and he should trend with caution except he doesn’t want the children he had with may.

Before You Argue Blindly, This Is How It Done Traditional In Ebonyi State Where Yul Edochie Married His First Wife, May From

If the man, that’s Yul Edochie should carry his wife back to her parents house and tell her people that he’s no longer marring again without taking any bride price from them. Then the children will become his, but if he takes the bride price back. The children won’t become his own again.

Because the money is for the replacement of the children. And if another man should pay bride price on May, he will be the owner of Yul Edochie’s children.

Remember, before you argue blindly make inquiries. This is not Court matter.”

See the posts below: