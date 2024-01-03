Veteran music producer, ID Cabasa, has claimed that women have the ability to think faster than men.

He made this known during an interview with actress, Debbie Shokoya on the Debbie Show TV while talking about understanding submission in marriage.

ID Cabasa, in a recent podcast interview explained that when a woman asks her husband for permission to do something, she is already doing it or has made up her mind to do that thing.

He said through the years, people have misinterpreted the idea of a woman being submissive to her husband as instructed in the bible.

He added that women are powerful but they do not know, because they have a controlling influence in marriage and subconsciously use their smartness in their homes.

Watch him speak below;