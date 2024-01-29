BBNaija star, Nina Ivy has reacted after Yul Edochie announced that he has join the ministerial scene.

Recall that the actor surprised everyone by saying he’s now a pastor.He posted a picture online and explained how God “called him” to a new path.

Yul says he wants to spread God’s message and invited fans to join his online church services. He added that he can help them grow closer to God.

Reacting to this, Nina Ivy shared a video of Yul Edochie preaching on her Instagram story.

She questioned the sincerity of Yul’s calling, suggesting that his decision is driven by personal motivations rather than a genuine divine calling.

“He called God, cause God did not call him. Clown 🤡”

See below;



