Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has dragged his babymama, Ashabi to filth over her latest interview.

Theinfong reported days ago that the budding actress in an interview revealed that despite the singer being married and having multiple women, she still feels like he is married to her alone.

Ashabi stunned many when she stated that even if Portable contracts STDs (sexually transmitted disease) that is deadly, she is ready to die with him.

Taking to his Instagram story, Portable berated his Babymama, Ashabi for the interview, letting her know that she was just a side chick. He told her he has a wife at home and questioned what he did wrong by accepting her pregnancy and recounted how he changed her apartment to make her feel comfortable.

Portable stated that his wife, Zainab has never had an altercation with Ashabi and made her realise that he has kids with multiple women, which could total to 7, as he reveals that she can never stand beside his wife.

In his words:

“Which useless interview were you granting? You are just a side chick. I have a wife at home. You got pregnant and I accepted your baby. Have I done bad? I moved you from a one-bedroom to a two-bedroom. My wife has never for once fought you. Do you know how many women had kids for me? They are more than 7. Even if they are asking you unnecessary questions in the interview, must you cast your relationship? When I was poor where were you? You can never be like my wife. How much are you worth? Can you afford to borrow me just N5million from your account? You spend all the money I give you without any savings. Do you know how much my wife is worth? You were now spewing rubbish in the interview. Are you the only side chick I have? Some are still presently pregnant and you don’t know. You can never stand beside my wife”.

