Popular socialite, Israel DMW drags his estranged wife Sheila’s friend who he claims is housing her in Abuja for ‘olosho’ business.

The popular singer Davido’s aide has been dragging his wife since their marriage crashed over various issues on both side.

Israel DMW stated in a recent post on his Instagram page that Sheila’s friend, Ginika is housing her in Abuja.

According to him, the friend is supposedly into olosho business in Abuja and giving his wife a place to stay there.

He also warned the Ginika to get a life for herself.

He wrote:

“Ginika. You can’t be keeping a legally married woman at Fome for abuja OLOSHO business: If in ur Igbo land, there’s*no culture, there’s in our edo state. Get a good life for urself thanks”