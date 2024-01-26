Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has called out Nigerian singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland for leaving their young twins with nannies shortly after returning to Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram page, the blogger first raised questions about Davido and Chioma’s recent return to Nigeria.

Kemi noted their arrival coincided with the upcoming Grammy Awards, where Davido has been nominated.

She suggested that the couple should have stayed in the U.S. until the event concluded, considering potential security concerns in Nigeria and the increased public attention surrounding them.

Kemi Olunloyo went on to drag Davido and Chioma for leaving their newborn twins with nannies and hitting the club to have fun.

She alleged that their enemies are ready to strike again and as such, the couple shouldn’t be sharing their activities online.



In her words:

“DAVIDO AND CHIOMA UPDATE: 👶🏽👶🏽

Davido is disorganized and doesn’t plan well. Don’t want to see any rubbish comments under my post because many of you are simply not intelligent and you will be blocked ASAP😡

Why travel to Nigeria yesterday when the Grammys are NEXT WEEK. You should be in a protective state so you can attend. Nigeria is hot right now with kidnappers and evil eyes. You land with your twins and first stop is the club to celebrate Chioma’s return. The twins are being dumped with nannies again. Sophia’s goons are scoping you, evil eyes are tracking your movements since you’re filming it. Stop this mess Davido. You should have finished the Grammy awards first then bring your family home UNANNOUNCED ‼️😡

#Kemitalks🇳🇬.”

See below;



