Popular Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, has come for Nigerians who are dragging Mohbad’s father after revealing that his son has a thumb-printed Will.

Recall that Mohbad’s father during a recent interview had allege that his son, Mohbad, had written a thumb-printed Will, whereas he, who is in his 60s doesn’t have one.

Mohbad’s management had released a statement debunking this, urging people to steer clear of fake news as the singer does not have any will.

Cynthia Morgan, while reacting defended Mohbad’s father as she noted that Nigerians are bullying him just like his son was when he was alive.

She said:

“Mohbad was bu.lied till his dea.th right in front of everyone now you are all shouting justice kinikon. Now you guys have started bullying baba mohbad. So you mean a grieving father is lying about all these things? Take for instance he is a rich man will his daughter in law dare say she wouldn’t go for dna? Ceasar to ceasar, God to God .

Anywhere wey you for see management write up no use your brain nai be say you no fit get sense again.”

See netizens reactions below:

mriukeson commented: “Finally a woman speaking truth in 2024. ne If your find your wife commenting against DNA test in this issue eh, baba your mind no suppose touch ground about your kids.”

science_231_ penned: “If Mohbad papa nah Otedola or ADELEKE Nigerians will support him we twerk for only the Rich”

science_231_ 1h wrote: “Now the wife and other people now acting like they really love Mohbad than the father”

