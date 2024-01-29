A hilarious video of popular singer Zlatan and his young son Shiloh playing a math game has surfaced.

The singer was traveling to an unknown location in a car when he had a sweet moment of fatherhood with his son.

Zlatan and his little son, Shiloh were playing a math game where each would try to solve a summation problem.

The clever little boy reeled off a series of numbers and Zlatan was overwhelmed by the total number and couldn’t sum all of them up.

He complained that the little boy wanted to disrupt his brain.

To get back at him, he asked Shiloh to sum some numbers up, boy the boy couldn’t as well.

See reactions below;

oluwa_gifted01 said: “God gimme money I want my kids to be my best friends like no fear we communicate like friends my wife go even jealous us 🙏”

cardis___shades_nd_more remarked: “Lolz 1+1 4 😂😂😂😂.. otida 😂😂e je Koh lo ma gba ball ooo😂”

leoriccogram commented: “Wetin concern DNA here now? Una just dy craze for online aje 😂”

mokolo_nonso stated: “Zlatan piki nor know waiting God do for am oh 😂😂”

Watch video below …