An industrious Young man was emotional as he unveils the his mansion he built in Asaba.

Taking to TikTok, the man identified as iam_xuccessful shared video of the big, fancy house he built for his family.

He is proud of his achievement, but sad at the same time. His dad, who always wanted him to succeed, isn’t here to see it.

The house is amazing – big rooms, nice stuff. But the young man feels empty. He wishes his dad could pat his back and say, “Good job, son!”

However, while wishing that his father was there to see his mansion, the young man revealed that his mother is proud of him.

“Dad, where are you? Your first son has done it.

“Congratulations to my family. Mama is proud now!” he wrote.

