Big Brother Naija star, Kess, has been dragged by an overly enthusiastic fan over his support for the late prophet TB Joshua.

It would be recalled that days ago, BBC released a new documentary discussing allegations against TB Joshua, who died on June 5, 2021.

The former ‘Level Up’ housemate, has been vocal in his support for the late clergyman, following the recent condemning BBC documentary. Kess has insisted that the late TB Joshua is still his pastor, stirring mixed reactions from netizens.

A social media user, @Elvis Christian berated him for scamming his wife and having intimate relationship with his colleagues revealing why he is not surprised that he’s still a supporter of the late pastor.

The fan wrote:

“You’re scamming your wife for rent and sleeping with your “colleague”Of course he’s your pastor.”