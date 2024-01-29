Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has expressed overwhelming joy and pride as her junior colleague, Chidi Dike purchases a car at the young age of 22.

Taking to her Instagram page, the filmmaker shared a video of the actor checking out his new ride.

In her caption, the mother of two highlighted the rarity of owning a car legally at 22, suggesting it’s a significant milestone beyond just buying a vehicle.

According to her, the movie star has made everyone around him proud.

Ruth Kadiri declared that Chidi Dike will do even more amazing things in the future, like standing out from the crowd and achieving more than anyone expects.

She also thanked the people who helped Chidi in his career.

In her words;

“Congratulations 🍾🎊🎉🎈 I 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 such a proud moment!!! @chididikee At 22 you own your own car LEGALLY!!! Amongst other things I cannot mention… No words! You’ve made everyone around you proud!!!! This is the beginning of greater things for you! You will go places! Where others a sitting you will be standing and where they are standing you will be outstanding!!!! God bless your parents👏👏👏

Appreciation to every producer out there who has contributed to your growth through in this industry 😂👏👏👏”

See her post below;

