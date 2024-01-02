In a video making the rounds, Pastor Francisca of the World Redemption Ministries, Yul Edochie wishes to divorce Judy Austin, his new wife, but he is scared of what would happen if he does.

The preacher who asserts that ritualism is scriptural claimed to have warned Yul Edochie about the risks involved in ending the marriage.

According to Pastor Francisca, she spoke with him and told her congregation during her sermon that he stated he wouldn’t choose to marry Judy Austin once more after they talked about it.

Two things will occur if he leaves the marriage, according to her prophecy.

After having a stroke, he would experience mental instability.

But those can be avoided by praying and practicing deliverance, and Yul Edochie was prepared to practice those until he had second thoughts.

She begged people not to pass judgment on him since he was afraid for his life and was in that predicament due to overwhelming circumstances.

Watch the video below: