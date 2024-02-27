A Nigerian Podcaster has sparked reactions on social media as she claims that majority of girls in Lagos do hookup

She made the revelation while speaking in the Rated 18 podcast.

She spoke on the immoral lifestyle men and women live in Lagos city.

According to the podcaster, a lot of ladies in lagos are doing hookup and finding one who doesn’t is very scarce.

She stated that at least 95% of the ladies in Lagos are doing one hook up or the other.

See how netizens reacted to her statement below:

mr___presley said: “95%???? If no be say u urself don start this work from child birth, ur parents or guardian failed u woman”

dailybread_evangelism said: “Having multiple gf doesn’t mean u are smart, it only shows dat u don’t have taste ☹️”

justshuga said: “Speak for yourself abeg.. it’s obvious u don’t know maths, and surely don’t know what 95% of girls population in Lagos is … olodo”

gmonibabiy said: “to a women that love one man and don’t sell her body out for money may God protect u and bless you abundantly ijn 🙏🏻”

official_wendy__ said: “My dear sister speak for yourself and your friends,some people wake up every morning and head to work…”

Watch her speak below: