A Nigerian lady is filled with excitement as her foreign lover flies down to Nigeria to see her after talking online for 3 years.
The lady known on TikTok as mirakul_agu1 claimed that she and the foreign lover had been dating online in a long-distance relationship.
According to her, the foreign lover flew from abroad down to Nigeria to see her, and she was over the moon.
A video that she shared online shows the two of them making a cute video online.
She captioned the video:
“He flew down to nigeria to see me after 3 years of online relationship”
See netizens reactions below:
Miss- nice said: “This one na oyibo pepper 🌶 😂😂😂”
Great Grace 💖💖 said: “I don laugh enter yul edochie church 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”
chacha remarked: “😂😂😂 e white abi e no white. na this type sweet. no stress”
MILANONSA wrote: “sorry for the heartbreak 😂😂”
Rofa leather and variety wears stated: “i was about to say why didn’t you do your hair nowwww until i saw him 😂😂😂😂”
