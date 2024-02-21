A Nigerian lady is filled with excitement as her foreign lover flies down to Nigeria to see her after talking online for 3 years.

The lady known on TikTok as mirakul_agu1 claimed that she and the foreign lover had been dating online in a long-distance relationship.

According to her, the foreign lover flew from abroad down to Nigeria to see her, and she was over the moon.

A video that she shared online shows the two of them making a cute video online.

She captioned the video:

“He flew down to nigeria to see me after 3 years of online relationship”

See netizens reactions below:

Miss- nice said: “This one na oyibo pepper 🌶 😂😂😂”

Great Grace 💖💖 said: “I don laugh enter yul edochie church 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

chacha remarked: “😂😂😂 e white abi e no white. na this type sweet. no stress”

MILANONSA wrote: “sorry for the heartbreak 😂😂”

Rofa leather and variety wears stated: “i was about to say why didn’t you do your hair nowwww until i saw him 😂😂😂😂”